‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout Map Revealed

In just a few days, we’ll be able to see what Call of Duty‘s take on Battle Royale is all about, as Black Ops 4‘s forthcoming Blackout mode will be playable in a beta that will open up first for PlayStation 4 owners, followed by those that have Xbox One and PC. And now, we’ve got a pretty good idea of just what kind of area we’ll be getting into.

Activision has released a first image of the map that will be featured in the mode on the Call of Duty Twitter page, and…well, let’s just say it’s huuuuuge. You can see the tweet for yourself below, with the map attached.

Where are you dropping first? This is Blackout, featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history. Pre-order #BlackOps4 and get access to the Blackout Beta, playable September 10 on PS4: //t.co/XFvGMDwF3M pic.twitter.com/RAxzzDxjPO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 5, 2018

As you can see, the area is divided up into sections, where you can pretty much just drop in around anywhere and cause some havoc.

Most notable is the confirmation of a Nuketown Island, which is located on the lower left section of the map, near the Cargo Docks. No doubt this place will look familiar to fans that have played through the Nuketown map in previous Call of Duty games.

Other notable areas include Turbine, as well as the Fracking Tower (probably a safe haven for those that like to play as snipers), Rivertown, the Hydro Dam and the Construction Site. Of course, the whole area deserves exploring, just so you can get an idea of where certain things are located.

No matter where you go, however, trouble will no doubt await as you not only come across human opponents, but also a heaping amount of Zombies, which have been confirmed for the game. We’ll see just how big a threat they are in a few days’ time.

This is a well-sized map, and pretty well done for a “first try” by Treyarch. Hopefully we’ll be seeing more of Blackout mode in the days ahead, leading up to the beta’s release. We can’t wait to jump in and see what it’s all about!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on Oct. 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.