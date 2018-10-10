‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Map Reveals Most Active Locations

Treyarch shared a heat map from the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta to show the most active spots on the new map.

Tweeting the image below through the Treyarch Twitter account that caters to the PC players, the heat map highlights different points around the map with a bright orange color to show where the action took place. Treyarch didn’t say that this is where people are dropping first, but the fact that the more major areas are the most contested means that players are either dropping in those spots to start the game or gravitating towards the busy locations filled with buildings and loot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battle royale games often see players dropping in the main areas of the maps since those are the spots that’ll net them the quickest loot and put them right in the middle of a fight, so it’s not surprising to see so many major areas lit up on the map. An example of that can be seen at the dot on the bottom-left part of the map where “Lighthouse” is, a landmark that’s far away from the center of the map and runs the risk of putting players far outside the circle but is nonetheless still quite active. Other areas like Nuketown Island, Rivertown, and the Asylum building that’s pulled from Call of Duty’s Zombie mode are among the more active locations in the map.

Here are things we discovered. A heat map of where the action happened during the Blackout beta. Pretty damn cool. pic.twitter.com/U2rghQ4V6S — I||I TreyarchPC I||I (@TreyarchPC) October 10, 2018

This is cross-platform, where everyone that dived in to the beta got their act on. — I||I TreyarchPC I||I (@TreyarchPC) October 10, 2018

What is interesting about the map though is that the action seems to be spread out evenly with even the points between the major locations speckled with light. Players who either don’t drop correctly or back out of dropping at an active location at the last second often end up scraping together loot on the outside of the most active areas in battle royale games, and it looks like that holds true in Blackout as well. That may change once the game fully releases and players have more time to familiarize themselves with the map and its locations though since the beta would’ve been filled with players trying to learn the environment and exploring, thus more likely to run into each other in areas between major points.

One area that’s noticeably less active is the bottom-right portion of the map. There’s not much out there aside from Turbine, and the heat map shows that with only a spattering of action out there that likely resulted from the circle closing in on those spots.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and its Blackout game mode releases on October 12th.