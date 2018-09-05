‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Might Support Split Screen

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode called Blackout will let at least one player per console compete against others in massive last-player-standing matches, but it might also support more than that with split-screen gameplay being tested.

Being able to play with and against one another in a split-screen format is something that’s been in Call of Duty games for years, and with the release of Black Ops 4, it looks like Treyarch is considering continuing that tradition even in the battle royale mode that’s a first for the Call of Duty series. Speaking to Game Informer in a rapid-fire Q&A session that tossed nearly 200 questions at Treyarch design director David Vonderhaar, the Call of Duty director said that split-screen capabilities in Blackout are something that Treyarch is testing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Testing it now,” Vonderhaar said when Game Informer asked about the possibility of playing Blackout in a split-screen format. “Very feasible.”

When pressed beyond saying that it was simply feasible as Game Informer asked if it was likely that split-screen gameplay would be a possibility, Vonderhaar said that he didn’t know for sure yet and reiterated that the team is testing it now.

If the Blackout mode does end up supporting two players per console in a split-screen fashion, those players would be two of 80 players that would be in the battle royale mode. That’s the number that Treyarch said would be supported in Blackout during another talk with Game Informer, at least during the beta that’s going live soon. Treyarch’s co-studio head Dan Bunting said that the team has tested more than 80 players at times but said that the goal right now is to not sacrifice quality just to fit more players into the game.

There will also be zombies in some parts of the battle royale map that’s currently unnamed, though Vonderhaar hinted in the video that perhaps it does have a name that’s hidden somewhere within the map. Game Informer confirmed a detail about Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode that was often discussed leading up to the reveal by saying that zombies will indeed be encountered in the battle royale matches. How these will work remain to be seen though with Game Informer planning on trickling out those details as the month goes on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to release on Oct. 12th, but PlayStation 4 owners can test the Blackout mode first on Sept. 10th ahead of the open beta test for everyone else that starts on Sept. 14th.