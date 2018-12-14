‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s’ New Zombie DLC Behind-the-Scenes With Brian Blessed

The team over at Treyarch just recently revealed their new star-studded Zombies DLC Dead of the Night for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and we got a chance to talk to one of those stars to learn more about the new characters.

You may know Brian Blessed from projects like Star Wars: The Phantom Menance, Kingdom Hearts, and Tarzan but did you know that he always plays the great Brigadier in the latest expansion for the Zombies mode? But who is “The Brigadier”? Remarkably, he’s very similar to the man behind the voice!

A retired Brigadier, General John Warwick is one of the four characters players will play as in the new Zombies experience. He’s older than the others, more mature, and has a bigger-than-life personality that revels in past glories. Retirement hasn’t agreed with him, and he’s always been man of action, so when a party hosted by mystics becomes a real-time horror show – well, he was more than ready to take on this particular fight.

When we think of Call of Duty, the word “romance” doesn’t seem to be one of those go-to adjectives but Blessed said that the devil is in the details with these four characters. All four have a connection that he said players will fall in love with. A touch of romance, a splash of heroics, and a survival adventure that is inspired by “living for life and believing death.

Blessed also mentioned that players should pay attention to the roles these characters play. His own character fits as a role model to Kiefer Sutherland’s character, and Sutherland is swept away by romance with Helen Bonham Carter’s. There’s magic – but far more that what the mystics play with. Blessed mentioned that the true magic lies within how these four character adapt and transform the players into heroes.

He ended his description of The Brigadier and his companions by saying simply, “There is magic, much more than a simple zombie story – this is truly a tale meant to inspire.”

The latest DLC pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies is now live for Black Ops Pass holders.