‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Player Creates Helpful ‘Blackout’ Map

So far players are absolutely loving Treyarch’s take on battle royale in Call of Duty: Black Ops’ Blackout mode but just like anything in life, there can always be improvements. That’s where this interactive map made by a fan comes in, and it’s a huge help!

Found initially over on Reddit, the website ‘BlackoutMap‘ gives an extensive overview of the entire mode’s area including vehicles, supply stashes, zombies, mystery boxes, and so much more. Players can even create their own custom maps to tailor to what they care about most.

The team also added on Reddit that they will be updating this map every single day with new locations. Those interested can even help out by utilizing the “Submit Location’ feature on the site itself.

It’s pretty impressive and gives a way for players to have a little more control when entering the high-stakes world of Battle Royale. The last-man-standing mode isn’t for the unskilled but at least this interactive guide will help make the question “Where we droppin’, boys?” even easier to answer. Hint: Drop where there are supplies. That’s always a good first step.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Don’t forget to also join in on the conversation in the comment section below with your thoughts on the interactive map and how it can be made even better.

