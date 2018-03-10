Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 First Calling Card Revealed for Black Ops III Players

Treyarch is back with another installment of their Black Ops contribution to the Call of Duty franchise and now that the world is done losing their minds over the numerical attribution not being in roman numeral format, we can resume just being excited to see a not-so futuristic Black Ops in October.

With the full reveal coming in May, Treyarch is still planning on giving us little tid-bits until then. The first being an enthralling teaser telling us “forget what you know” about the franchise, and now we’ve got our first look at the Black Ops IIII calling card within their current title in Black Ops III:

Videos by ComicBook.com

To celebrate the pending October launch of #BlackOps4, any player that logs in from March 9 (10AM/PT) to March 12 (10AM/PST) will receive a Commemorative Calling Card.

You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/i9VYYi1HlH — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 9, 2018

Players in the response thread were excited and couldn’t wait to claim free items in-game:

Looks DOPE! I’m so ready for #BlackOps4 – How about 2 months early, please? lol — KRNG DEXB0T (@DEXB0T) March 9, 2018

It’s not a full reveal by any stretch of the imagination, but at least we know that is coming in the coming months. In other Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII news, it appears that the game, like Destiny 2, will be available per Battle.net this go around.

We all know that the parent company of the franchise is Activision and we also know their Blizzard ties, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the next title might be accessible through Battle.net. When looking at the Call of Duty website, the “login via your network” screen shows the usual PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam … but directly underneath that lies the Battle.net connection. Again, makes sense. Destiny 2 is accessible through Battle.net with their ties to Activision, why not Call of Duty? You can check out more on that right here.

According to our recent coverage, as per a recent press release:

“Black Ops is back! In what represents a game-changing experience, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will revolutionize the top-selling series in Call of Duty history when it launches worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Call of Duty fans can tune in Thursday, May 17, when publisher Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, and award-winning developer Treyarch host the community reveal to a worldwide audience.”

And let us also note the smart move on Activision’s part to bump up that release date a little bit? I don’t think anyone would want to go head to head with Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch.