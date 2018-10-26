‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Player Decks Out Gun With Spider-Man Design

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players have been getting creative with custom gun skins in the game, and the result has been a variety of skins that any Marvel fan can appreciate — from Captain America to Punisher. But this newest one might be the best yet, at least if you’re a Spidey fan.

Reddit user Acrebeck has shared their latest custom gun skin creation, and the result is a gun that any Spidey fan wouldn’t even be mad about getting mowed down with.

As alluded to above, there’s a metric ton of custom gun skins created by Call of Duty players, but this one might be one of the best yet, though I doubt Spider-Man would endorse it himself, after all, he goes through great lengths to not kill people, so I doubt he would love the idea of having his face plastered on the side of gun.

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out the gun customization options in the game’s multiplayer. The system isn’t the greatest currently, and is notably a little buggy, but it can also produce some true gems worth sharing, like this one.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and coverage on the game, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s our official review of its multiplayer via Robert Workman:

“Out of all the components included in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 this year, multiplayer is probably the most underwhelming. That’s not Treyarch’s fault in the least, but look at what else we have. Zombies has undergone a major change with storytelling and numerous campaigns; and Blackout’s Battle Royale shenanigans has drawn in players all its own.

“But multiplayer is still one of the most enjoyed portions of Black Ops 4. As it should be. Treyarch has kind of gone back to traditional terms with it after all the turbo jumps and wall-running that previous entries have provided, and players should be right at home with hunting down opponents and getting those cherished headshots for their repertoire. After several rounds of progress — and getting killed by a bandit — I’m happy to report that it still works just fine, despite some slight issues.”