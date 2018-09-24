‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Gets Launch Trailer, Two Potential New Multiplayer Maps

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 set to drop in just a few weeks now, it makes sense for Activision to start building up mad hype for the multiplayer-oriented sequel. And so they have, as a new launch trailer gives us a closer look at the gameplay we can expect from its three main components.

Set to the tune of Diplo’s “Welcome To the Party” (which Deadpool 2 fans will no doubt be familiar with), the Black Ops 4 launch trailer gives us a glimpse at the Zombies campaigns that will be included with the game, along with its traditional multiplayer action and the forthcoming Blackout mode, which saw exceptional reception from its recent beta.

But what’s most interesting about this trailer is that it gives us a glimpse at a pair of new multiplayer maps that weren’t previously revealed, indicating that Treyarch may have some more ready for launch. This would go against the previous theory that the game would only be coming out with about a dozen maps, which is less than the usual amount we see in an entry in the Call of Duty series.

The trailer as a whole packs all kinds of excitement, from zombie tigers to roving around the open Blackout map in vehicles to watching teams lay waste to the undead.

And it looks fantastic. This could easily be Treyarch’s most ambitious effort in terms of visual quality, running at a fast pace even under the most strenuous of conditions. It looks like a party that we shouldn’t miss.

You can watch the trailer above to get yourself amped up for what Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has to offer. And, yes, multiplayer is the genuine focus here, but keep in mind you can take on the Zombies campaigns with some AI support, if you prefer to take that route. We miss the campaign mode too, but this provides a nice change of pace if multiplayer just isn’t your “thing.”

You can check out Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for yourself when the game arrives on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Make sure to check out the special editions of the game as well, including the downright haunting Mystery Box!