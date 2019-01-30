‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ League Play Is Coming Next Month, PS4 First

Treyarch has mentioned previously that the competitive scene for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was going to be a major focus in 2019. With that goal in mind, the studio had to make sure that the groundwork was properly set and that that Treyarch is ready, they’ve revealed their plans for when and how League Play will be implemented.

“Given these changes to the League Play structure, we’re taking a few extra weeks to implement and test the new changes, and the launch of the World League Hub and League Play is now slated for our next major game update planned for mid-February, first on PS4,” said the studio in their latest blog post over on Reddit. “Because this is a part of a larger game update with a lot of moving pieces between developer, publisher, and first-party platforms, the specific day of the release is still being finalized with all parties in the release process and will be announced as we get closer to it.”

Originally, the plan was set for League Play to be introduced at the end of this month, though the team mentioend there was still a few things needed to do before this feature went live. Like all previous content, this will be available for PlayStation 4 players first and then a week later will come available for Xbox One and PC players.

“[We] want to make sure that we’ve spent enough time play-testing and incorporating feedback before it launches, so this date is subject to change,” reads the earlier post that originally had this slated for January. “We love ranked play as much as you do, and that’s why we’re taking the time required to give League Play the attention it deserves. From there, we’ll continue to release new World League Hub features, including Teams and Clans for our competitive-focused players.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

