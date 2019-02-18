‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Livestream Scheduled Ahead of New Operation

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players are looking forward to the start of a new Operation, and Treyarch is giving some insight into the next chapter of the game in a new livestream poised to go live before the Operation’s rollout.

Treyarch revealed the upcoming livestream not long ago and showed that it was stacked with different designers who would make an appearance to preview “what’s on the horizon for all three modes,” those being multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout. The livestream is set to take place on Monday at 12 p.m. PT and can be watched through Treyarch’s YouTube channel.

Join us for our Treyarch Studio Livestream at 12PM PT Monday to see what’s on the horizon for all three modes in our next Operation! As you can see, it’s going to be a full house… pic.twitter.com/SpnteXQ02b — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 16, 2019

Jason Blundell, Treyarch’s director for the Zombies mode, will be in attendance alongside lead writer Craig Houston, so Zombies players can look forward to hearing more from them about that undead-filled game mode. Similarly, Blackout players are anticipating some news from studio design director David Vonderhaar who’s been the go-to person for questions and updates on the battle royale mode.

Not to be left out, those who prefer the traditional multiplayer mode should also receive some news during the stream. As revealed by Treyarch several days ago, there’s a big multiplayer tuning update coming on February 19th, an update considered long overdue by much of the community. Treyarch previewed sweeping changes to guns, gear, Specialists, perks, and more just a few days ago, so additional insight into that update and other multiplayer-related topics is expected to come from the livestream. It seems likely League Play will be brought up as well, a competitive system that’s been brought up repeatedly in the last few months. Black Ops 4 players finally have a release date for the new League Play mode that’ll arrive a few days after the multiplayer update, so players will have some time to adjust to the changes before shooting for their competitive goals.

Treyarch has been more straightforward with what’s planned for multiplayer, but Blackout players have been teased throughout the past week or so with hints at what’s to come. The map will undergo some changes, this much is certain, with new locations both big and small expected to be found on the map.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new Operation is scheduled to kick off on February 19th, and the livestream will take place before that on February 18th.