‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ to Receive ‘Major Update’ Soon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 already has a “major update” coming for the game, Treyarch said.

Sharing another post on the game’s subreddit to give insight into its plans, Treyarch recapped the game’s most recent update that changed the player numbers for Blackout before looking ahead to what’s coming next. Treyarch released yet another update on Wednesday and said that more is coming soon with a sizeable update including some sweeping weapon tuning changes.

“We’ve seen comments and requests around general weapon tuning since launch,” Treyarch said in the post under a “Weapon Tuning” bullet point. “We take weapon tuning very seriously and put any proposed tweaks through rigorous internal testing before we consider a change to the game. With that said, we’ve captured a massive amount of input and stats since October 12th, and we’re currently making a tuning pass for a major update coming soon. Stay tuned.”

Specific weapons weren’t mentioned in the post, so if there are any particular weapons that Treyarch is looking to change during the update, they haven’t been revealed yet. Players have already been voicing their concerns about different weapons and abilities on the game’s subreddit with the power of the assault rifles and Nomad’s dog being discussed online, so it’s likely that topics like these will be addressed in some manner when Treyarch reveals its full plans for the update.

While not directly related to the balance of weapons and other abilities, Treyarch’s discussion about upcoming updates also addressed the topic of featured playlists and how they work in Black Ops 4. Saying that the game is intended to be more “event-driven,” Treyarch said that the featured playlists will at times offer different boosts such as double the experience points.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to talk about Featured Playlists in Black Ops 4 since we’re doing things a little differently with playlists in this game,” Treyarch continued. “You’ll notice we’ve created ‘Featured’ playlist tiles for Multiplayer, Blackout, and Zombies on the home screen. These will change frequently, and will sometimes even include bonus modifiers, like 2XP, for limited times. Black Ops 4 is designed as a more event-driven game, and the Featured playlists will serve to rally the community around different ways to play each week.

There’s no known timeframe for when the next “major update” will be released. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.