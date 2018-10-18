‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Bug Reportedly Resetting Multiplayer Progress

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players have noticed a bug that appears to be resetting multiplayer progress and preventing access to items that had already been unlocked.

Though Black Ops 4 has only been out since Friday, players burning through the multiplayer mode have already been leveling up quickly in a race to see who can prestige first. But whether players are trying to climb the ranks or are just looking to unlock different weapons, calling cards, and other items, some people are finding their progress halted by the a but that’s locking those unlocked items and resetting accounts to the starting level.

One player shared a post on Reddit that said their stats were reset after they restarted the Black Ops 4 application on the PlayStation 4. The post explained that not only were their stats reset, but unlocked camos, challenges, calling cards, and even gun levels were reset along with their stats. The player’s info still said that they’re level 25, but the lack of progress shown in their gallery seen below indicates that something’s gone wrong since they would’ve had much more unlocked had the stats not been reset.

The player’s anecdote is far from an isolated experience, it seems. Sharing the post mentioned above again within the Black Ops 4 subreddit, another user compiled a list of similar posts from players who said their progress had been reset. Multiple causes were cited ranging from Internet connection being lost to account suspensions, but the result remained mostly the same with players reporting that their stats had been reset. Not everyone was reset to Level 1, but those who got to keep their higher levels lost many things that were unlocked on the way to those levels.

“Reposting for visibility because all posts this topic have been drained out and it doesn’t give the proper attention for Treyarch to see it,” a Reddit user said with six different relevant posts cited within the comment. This bug has affected very few people but is pretty bad.”

While the user’s comment said that the bug had affected “very few” people, it appears that it’s affecting more players that initially thought. People within the comments of each one of the posts shared similar accounts of their progress being reset in some shape or form be it by the multiplayer level as a whole or only certain unlocked items being reset.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.