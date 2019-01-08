‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ New Mode And League Play Being Teased By Treyarch

It looks like today’s update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will offer a new mode – at least if what we’re seeing being teased turns out to be true.

Treyarch recently responded to a Reddit thread about adding a mercenary hardcore playlist to the game and the way the studio responded has us pretty excited:

The league play has been something players have been looking forward to for awhile now, though Treyarch has been unusually mum about when that update would come about. With the studio teasing so much already though, we can only imagine what else they have planned for the online title this week.

From the looks of it, we’ve got a really big patch coming through later today, which is definitely an amazing way to kick off 2019 as far as new content goes. This will also be the first major update since 2019 began, and they’ve promised some huge things ahead.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Thoughts on the above teasers? What do you hope to see come to the online shooter next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

