‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ ‘Nuketown’ Map Coming Tomorrow, Gets New Trailer

Tomorrow’s a big day for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 owners on PlayStation 4, as they’ll be getting a key addition to their map lineup that’s bound to stir up some nostalgia.

Activision has announced that the Nuketown map will go live in the PS4 version of the hit multiplayer game starting tomorrow, November 13. While there will be a few changes to how the map is presented, it’s no doubt going to be fun to tackle. As for Xbox One and PC owners, they’ll get Nuketown next week, on November 20.

This time around, the classic map will be set in Russia, as you can see from the tweet below on the official Call of Duty Twitter account.

📡 Добро пожаловать обратно. Coming to PS4 on November 13. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/TbYhcUM5iq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2018

The text, when translated, simply reads “welcome back,” indicating that players are due for some nostalgia when taking on the map.

To give you an idea of what to expect when it’s added, Activision has also released a trailer that celebrates all things Nuketown, running at a good minute and a half.

In it, you’ll get a good lay of the land, with glimpses of locations within the map, as well as the action that waits you. It’s pretty nicely detailed, as the trailer runs at a smooth 60 frames per second and includes all kinds of explosive action.

There’s also a lot of terrain to cover in the map, both inside buildings and around the perimeter, though you’ll want to use cover whenever you get a chance.

It looks like a great addition to the game, though time will tell if it becomes a huge crowd favorite. It is Nuketown, so you probably don’t have to worry about that.

The map is being offered “free for everyone,” so you don’t have to sweat purchasing the Black Ops Pass in order to obtain access. It should be released tomorrow, and you can jump right in and join the fun with your buddies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you’re into multiplayer, don’t miss it!