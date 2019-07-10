Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Operation Apocalypse Z Trailer Has Danny Trejo and Much More

Activision and Treyarch released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s next content drop called “Operation Apocalypse Z” on Monday, and there sure is a lot to unpack from it. It’s got new gameplay experiences for Blackout players and another Specialist who’s coming to the game’s traditional multiplayer mode, but as one might have expected from the name of the Operation, much of the focus is on Zombies. Danny Trejo‘s character is apparently making a return along with M. Shadows and other points of interest that Zombies players will notice.

Call of Duty’s trailers are always packed with action, though this preview of Operation Apocalypse Z might be Black Ops 4’s best trailer yet. A map framed by the carcass of a downed robot is seen within the first minute of the trailer, and later on, we see that Reaper is a playable Specialist. It looks like the character will again be bringing back its signature Scythe weapon, a super-powered mini-gun that works like a Death Machine would for players who recall that weapon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also see zombies with guns at points in the trailer in a match that appears to pit teams of humans against zombies. That same mode has teleporters like you’d see in normal Zombies modes that warped the players from one point to another.

But one of the most interesting reveals that players have already latched onto is that actor Danny Trejo is once again back in Black Ops. He was a playable character in Call of the Dead, the Zombies scenario which was released for the original Black Ops, and it looks like he’s back in Black Ops 4. You see him around 34 seconds into the video – right next to M. Shadows, the lead singer of Avenged Sevenfold who also made an appearance in the Call of Duty series prior – and is seen again at the 2:34 point when he and other Zombies survivors look out a window at an incoming horde. It’s unclear at this time whether Trejo and others will be playable in multiple modes or will just be restricted to Zombies.

TEDD IS BACK… DANNY TREJO IS BACK.. ORIGINS ROBOT IN MP…. NUKETOWN IS CALLED CAMP EDWARD … I’M FREAKING OUT — Jon (@MrDalekJD) July 8, 2019

Few new weapons from the trailer – Stop Sign (on the back of Danny Trejo), M16, Crossbow, New sniper pic.twitter.com/WhGSouV18D — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) July 8, 2019

The extent of the features teased in the trailer is unknown at this point though, so we’ll have to wait until Tuesday when the Operation releases first on the PlayStation 4 to see what all it entails. For now, Activision has simply said that the Zombies experience will make its way into all game modes during the Operation.

“Operation Apocalypse Z unleashes the hordes of undead in all game modes,” an announcement said. “Fans will find exciting new ways to play, including Multiplayer maps and modes that channel the Zombies legacy, a new Zombies experience, eerie changes throughout the Blackout map, and more new weapons for players to unlock and master.”

Operation Apocalypse Z releases first for the PlayStation 4 on July 9th and will come to other platforms later.