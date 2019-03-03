‘Black Ops 4’ “Barebones” Mode Will Bring Back Classic ‘Call of Duty’ Gameplay

Do you yearn for the Call of Duty multiplayer of yesteryear? Well, you’re not alone. And following fan feedback, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 developer Treyarch is adding a new mode that will hopefully satiate your desire to return to the good ol’ days.

In a developer update video release this week, Treyarch detailed and teased some of the new Operation Grand Heist content that will be dripping out over the course of the next few weeks, including the Barebones playlist.

According to Treyarch, it wants fans to know it is listening to them, and the Barebones playlist is proof of that.

With Operation Grand Heist now live on all platforms, learn about the design philosophy behind #BlackOps4’s newest content from the dev team in our Treyarch Developer Update video. pic.twitter.com/1bTeM7czvp — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 27, 2019

Details on Barebones are currently a little scarce, but Treyarch does note that it will feature no specialists, as well as “classic gameplay rules.” As you would expect, many fans are eagerly awaiting to hear more, but for now are rejoicing in the idea of no Specialists, which have been somewhat of a controversial addition to the series, especially with Black Ops 4.

As for the “classic gameplay rules,” even less details were provided. However, previous Barebones playlists in past Call of Duty games have stripped multiplayer of perks, reduced sprint speeds, and more. In other words, it makes the multiplayer feel like some of the older Call of Duty titles.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word when the Barebones playlist will be added to the game, but it will presumably arrive sometime during Operation Grand Heist.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the popular first-person shooter, click here.

