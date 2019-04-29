Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Spectre Rising Revealed

Today, after a week of exhaustive teasing, developer Treyarch and publisher Activision announced that the next operation for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which will be dubbed Operation Spectre Rising, will go live tomorrow on PS4, with other platforms (PC and Xbox One) to follow at a later date. In addition to naming and announcing the release date of the operation, the pair also released a new trailer (pictured above) and provided some salient details on what Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players can expect from the new content.

More specifically, Operation Spectre Rising will include a new specialist, new outfits and personalization items, new map changes for Blackout, new game modes, various balance changes, and more.

Even more specifically, as previously teased, the Spectre specialist returns alongside other classic Black Ops characters that will join Blackout. Speaking of Blackout, the “wetworks map update” has released water across the map, changing different parts of the island. There’s also new weapons, new charms, new Black Ops Pass content, new camo options, and two new modes dubbed Bounty Hunter and Prop Hunt.

As mentioned above, Operation Spectre Rising will only be available on PS4 when it launches tomorrow, which is how all Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 content has been rolled out. If you’re on Xbox One or PC, you will need to wait until May 7 to get your hands on the new content.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the first-person shooter, be sure to take a quick peek at all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the new Operation, or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

