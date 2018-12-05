Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Gets New Patch With Challenge Fixes and More

As we wait to see what changes will come with the Blackout map update this Friday, the developers at Treyarch have applied a new patch to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with a number of fixes.

The patch is detailed here, but here’s the summary of what can be found in the notes:

  • K9-Unit pathing improvement
  • RC-XD and Dart targeting update
  • Zombies update for Aim Assist and Deadshot Dealer
  • CWL Custom Game fixes
  • Challenge fixes for “Got Rocks” and “Bring the Pain”
  • Stability fixes in MP, Zombies, and Specialist HQ
  • Zombies fixes for cutscene skipping and Bowie Knife Prestige on PC

As for the general notes, you can find them below, broken down across Multiplayer and Zombies.

Multiplayer

  • Specialists
    • Updated Nomad’s K9-Unit AI to address an issue that prevented Juneau from pathing to enemies under certain circumstances.
  • Scorestreaks
    • RC-XD
      • Targeting diamond now only displays for enemies in line of sight.
    • Dart
      • Targeting diamond now only displays for enemies in line of sight.
  • Challenges
    • “Bring the Pain” Challenge now properly only tracks EKIAs with Operator Mods on the Saug 9mm, MOG 12, Mozu, and VKM 750.
  • CWL Custom Games
    • Fixed an issue with displaying friendly name and health UI after the player died in the first round of CWL Search and Destroy.
    • Closed an exploit that could allow players to spectate the enemy team while playing CWL Control.
  • Stability
    • Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a Custom Game with Bots and Custom Classes disabled.

Zombies

  • Gameplay
    • Addressed an issue where Aim Assist and Deadshot Dealer were not functioning properly for players who were not the host.
  • Stability
    • Fixed a crash that could occur when activating DEFCON switches in Classified.

General

  • Global Challenges
    • “Got Rocks” Challenge now properly tracks launcher kills in Blackout and Zombies, and should restore lost progress since this week’s 1.08 update.
  • Specialist HQ
    • Fixed a crash that could occur during Ajax’s Combat Training.

PC

In addition to the changes above, we’ve also made the following changes on PC in version

Zombies

  • Miscellaneous
    • Restored the ability to skip Zombies cutscenes.
    • Players can now Prestige the Bowie Knife in Zombies.

The notes, as you can see, are a bit on the technical side, but in general, the Challenge and Zombies fixes should be quite helpful to a few players; and it looks like the PC performance should pick up a little bit.

We’ll see what happens as we lead up to new content changes over the next few days!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

