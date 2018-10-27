‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Exploit Makes Players Move Incredibly Fast

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players are abusing an exploit that lets them move much faster in multiplayer matches, but the exploit won’t be around much longer.

Within an update shared to the game’s most active subreddit, Treyarch said that it’d noticed some people using an exploit to their advantage. The exploit allowed players to have multiple copies of the same perk equipped in multiplayer matches, Treyarch said, but further details weren’t provided to avoid players replicating the exploit any longer between now and the time Treyarch patches it out.

Elsewhere in the subreddit, players shared evidence of other users abusing the perk-stacking exploit in multiplayer matches. One of the most popular uses of the exploit appears to be stacking Skulker, the perk that lets players move faster when crouched. On its own, the perk increases movement speed when crouched or prone while still giving the benefits of less footstep noise, but when multiple copies of the same perked are stacked on top of one another, the results resemble a video that looks like it’s been sped up to twice the normal speed. One post on Reddit shared a gif of the exploit in action to show how problematic it’s become in multiplayer games.

Other users shared similar evidence of the exploit that showed players moving at dizzying speeds by abusing the unintended perk effect. While some people who use the exploit would inevitably say that they didn’t intend to or claim that they should be able to use it if it’s in the game, a player who knew how to reproduce the exploit explained how to do so in a roundabout way to avoid giving a step-by-step process but to make it clear that this isn’t an exploit people can accidently reproduce. The exploit involves heading into a custom lobby and setting up custom classes “in a very specific way,” they said, with more steps than that required to make the exploit work in a real game. It’s an exploit that hardly seems like it could be reproduced by mistake, so there won’t likely be any leniency from Treyarch for those caught using it.

Treyarch is giving out a warning for players who are caught using the exploit the first time with the second offense warranting a ban and is planning on fixing the issue in a future update.