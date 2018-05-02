Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Perks, Scorestreaks Returning

There’s a lot of change reportedly coming with Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops series. We’ve already heard the possibility of no single player mode this time around; and there’s talk that a Battle Royale mode could be added too. But when it comes to its multiplayer, the developer looks to be keeping certain things intact — especially since it worked so well in previous games.

A Twitter gamer by the name of Lexi voiced her concern in a tweet, noting, “When I heard about a new black ops I was pumped. Now that I’m learning more, I’m nervous. I read they are taking perks and scorestreaks away?? Idk. Bad vibes,” along with a crying face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But Treyarch was quick to confirm that perks are making a comeback, and also seemed to hint that scorestreaks could be too. In its follow-up tweet, the company said, “Don’t worry, we know some people…which has its perks.” It also hashtagged #BlackOps4 and showed off a picture of what appears to be the first perks that will be introduced within the game. You can see the image in the tweet below.

While we can’t confirm what these perks are yet, they appear to be related to increased strength (with one hand over another on a bar); quicker reloading speed (with the image of a gun and a clip); possible increase in speed (with what appears to be a fast hyena); and possible better traction on the ground (with a boot). And there appears to be room for others, based on the image above.

Treyarch probably isn’t going to show everything until the big reveal event takes place in just a couple of weeks. By then, we should learn what it has in mind for Black Ops 4, as well as what’s confirmed or not. We’ll have the full details at that point, but for now, it’s good to see that some multiplayer components will still remain the same.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.