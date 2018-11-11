‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Reportedly Originally Had A 2v2 Co-Op Campaign

Yesterday, an alleged former Treyarch employee took to Reddit — in a thread now deleted — revealing a variety of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies secrets and solutions to unsolved mysteries.

The post was mostly for Zombies — which the former employee treked in as a QA tester for before getting fired in apparently unbecoming fashion — but it also provided some insight into other parts of the new first-person shooter and its development.

Perhaps the biggest piece of insight spilled though was the fact that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 once had a co-op campaign.

According to the leaker, Black Ops 4’s campaign mode was at one point a very real thing, and was being worked on until mid 2017, but was eventually scrapped to provide more resources to multiplayer and Zombies.

The former employee doesn’t reveal too many details on the campaign mode, but does divulge that it was a 2v2/co-op race to finish each mission where teams faced off against each other, while other times working together. Whether it could be played by yourself, is unclear. Apparently, before being scrapped, there were five different missions designed and created.

From the sounds of it, the co-op campaign was going to be far different than the usual single-player campaign the series’ has previously had each year up until Black Ops 4. So for those holding onto the idea that if they pumped less resources and time into Zombies and Blackout, that we’d have a single-player campaign, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Rather than a traditional single-player campaign, it sounds like we would have just gotten more of this new type of 2v2 co-op campaign.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. At the the moment of writing this, there’s been no confirmation that the leaker is actually a former Treyarch employee, and thus all the information that spills out is unsubstantiated. However, the information they provided for Zombies — solutions to secrets, mysteries, and various easter eggs — has all been validated, so how they would come across this knowledge if they weren’t who they said they were, isn’t clear.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and coverage on the game, click here.

