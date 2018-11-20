‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Sees New Additions This Week, Including Quad Feed

Even though this week is shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday, that doesn’t mean Treyarch is ready to skimp on the content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. In fact, the company took recently to Twitter to highlight all that they’re adding to the game this week — and there’s quite a bit.

First off, Nuketown, the hit multiplayer map that recently made its debut in the PlayStation 4 version of Black Ops 4, is on its way to Xbox One and PC. The Russian-themed map will be making its debut tomorrow for those platforms, and will be free of charge to everyone for multiplayer shenanigans. The map should be provided via an update that should come automatically sometime over the next few hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next up, Treyarch has announced that it will be bringing back Quad Feed for a limited time, enabling players to take part in big-time bonuses across the board. This includes 2XP in both Multiplayer and Zombies, as well as 2X Merits in the Battle Royale style Blackout mode, a 2X Tier Boost in Multiplayer and Blackout for Black Market Tiers, and Double Nebulium Plasma for Zombies. This will mark the first time that Quad Feed has come to Black Ops 4, but you shouldn’t wait too long to take part. It will only be available going from November 21 through 26.

And finally, if you’ve been waiting for Zombies to make their way to Nuketown Island in Blackout on Xbox One and PC, you won’t have to wait too longer. After “infesting” the PlayStation 4 version back on November 13, they’ll be making their way to those platforms starting tomorrow, November 20. All you’ll need to do is jump into Blackout and head towards that area of the map and you’ll see them around. Again, they should go live with the latest update for the game, which is set to go live sometime during this evening or tomorrow morning. You can see the company’s tweet below.

Coming this week in #BlackOps4: • QUAD FEED: 2XP, 2X Tier Boost, 2X Nebulium Plasma, and 2X Merits!

• Nuketown (Xbox One/PC)

• Zombies invade Nuketown Island (Xbox One/PC) pic.twitter.com/fXCLRTAx97 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 19, 2018

This content should keep players content through the Thanksgiving weekend, as well as entice new players that are jumping in after picking up the game during Black Friday sales, also happening this weekend. Nothing beats a little extra incentive along with the modes you’re already getting in the game, yeah?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.