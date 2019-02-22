‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Secretly Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Gun In ‘Blackout’

With the new operation and all of the recent additions to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Treyarch has certainly given FPS fans a few reasons to jump back into the shooter. As Operation Grand Heist kicks off officially, apparently the studio had one more surprise up their sleeve: the Ray Gun Mark II.

The newest gun to make a comeback can be found Blackout’s Ghost Town and though OP as all Hell, it was a very pleasant surprise to see it make its way into the game. We weren’t the only ones stoked with the neat little Easter egg:

2008: Treyarch added a special easter egg involving the Ray Gun back in WAW’s campaign 2010: Treyarch added a special easter egg involving the Thunder Gun back in BO1’s campaign 2019: Treyarch adds a special easter egg involving the Ray Gun Mark II in BO4’s Blackout <3 3arc=”” a=”” href=”//t.co/G0Gln13riN” data-href=”//t.co/G0Gln13riN” data-href=”//t.co/G0Gln13riN” data-href=”//t.co/G0Gln13riN”>pic.twitter.com/G0Gln13riN — The Man v2 (@SMX533) February 21, 2019

So the Ray Gun Mark II is in Blackout… that’s actually sick man. The mode really needs more EE’s like this, that’s something that Treyarch has that really separates them from the competition. 👌 — JC 💎 (@JCbackfire) February 22, 2019

Buried in Blackout with the RAY GUN MARK II 👌 — Rich Hutson (@pickupchangetoe) February 22, 2019

Fans first fell in love with the classic Ray Gun back in Black Ops 2’s Buried and now it’s back and better than ever. But it’s not a simple grab and tag, Treyarch wants players to work for this secret! But first, you’re going to need a combat axe.

Take that tomahawk and head to the underground saloon where you’ll throw it at the dartboard. Once done, mosey on over to the jail cell and interact with the question mark. Boom, free gun and awesome nod to previous entries in the Call of Duty franchise!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. What do you think about the studio’s latest Easter egg? What other weapons do you hope to see in future updates? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.