‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Roadmap Reveals New Season’s Contents

Treyarch’s plans for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s newest Operation have been fully laid out with a roadmap for Operation Grand Heist detailing everything that’s included in this season.

Officially begun now on the PlayStation 4 first, Operation Grand Heist’s full contents were outlined in Treyarch’s roadmap below that encompassed the Blackout mode, Black Ops 4’s traditional multiplayer environment, and the Zombies mode. Some of the content will come during the first week of the season’s launch while the rest of it will be released throughout the rest of the season.

This week is just the beginning. Get a look at the new content and features coming to #BlackOps4 during Operation Grand Heist in our season roadmap and blog://t.co/7mD1H2vjEQ pic.twitter.com/8vUwAa9jrs — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 18, 2019

In its blog pertaining to the new season, Treyarch listed everything that’s been added to the game as of February 19th, the first day of the new season. Blackout players will already know that the map is changing with the start of the season, something that Treyarch’s been teasing for a while now with in-game items appearing throughout the map and social media teasers alluding to some big changes. For anyone who’s got the Black Ops Pass, there are also two more multiplayer maps which are playable first for the PlayStation 4, and Zombies have a new Gauntlet and perk to experiment with.

That’s just the start of the season though with other features listed as things to come some time later. Infected and Barebones are coming to the multiplayer mode along with additional game types which haven’t been announced yet, and Blackout players still have a spring map update and a hardcore mode alongside a new event which isn’t being named yet. Some of the best changes in the Zombies mode deal with the settings and options which support the mode and include host migration for online games so that the match doesn’t end if the host decides they’re finished. There will also at some point be a server pause feature as well as the option to pause when playing in splitscreen.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new Operation Grand Heist is live now on the PlayStation 4 with more content and features scheduled to come throughout the season.