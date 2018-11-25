‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Sales Not Affected By Lack of Single Player Campaign

There were some concerns with the initial reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 earlier this year, when it was noted that the game wouldn't come with a traditional single player campaign, instead replacing it with the new Blackout Battle Royale mode. But apparently all that concern was for naught, as the game's sales have gone through the roof.

We reported earlier this week that the NPD Group's numbers show that Black Ops 4 dominated the month of October, followed (closely) behind by Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption II. But the group went into detail as to just how successful Activision's sequel has become, even without single player content.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launch month dollar sales represent the eighth highest in videogame history since The NPD Group began tracking in 1995," the group noted in its report. "Black Ops 4 instantly becomes the best-selling game of the year, and the second best-selling game across the past twelve month period, trailing only Call of Duty: WWII."

Furthermore, Mat Piscatella, who works with the group, elaborated a little further on Black Ops 4 in a tweet, noting that the game's content wasn't hurt "in the slightest" by the lack of a campaign.

So, quick hit takes from the October 2018 U.S. Video Game data from The NPD Group:

- The lack of a SP campaign did not hurt Black Ops IIII launch month sales in the slightest

- On the full game Video Game side, year to date, both Physical and Digital game sales are up YoY (cont.) — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 20, 2018

We don't have all the exact sales figures yet, but it's looking like Black Ops 4 will have no trouble carving out its own niche this holiday season, even in the face of fierce competition like Red Dead, as well as Fallout 76 and Battlefield V. We'll likely hear more about how the game performs following the month of December.

But we do know that it's a hit on both consoles and PC alike, which is good news all around for Activision. In a previous report, the publisher noted that sales of the PC version were three times higher than how Black Ops III performed back in 2015. Again, no exact numbers, but we'll find out more in the weeks ahead.

For the time being, the game does have a lot to offer, particularly if you've got a good team to back you up in multiplayer action. You can check out Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Gamasutra for the scoop!)