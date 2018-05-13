Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Teaser Appears Online Before This Week’s Event

We’re just a few days away from the huge community event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Set to unveil on May 17 at 10 AM PDT, the event will reportedly be where Activision confirms many of the game’s features, including a Zombies mode; traditional multiplayer; the possible lack of a single player campaign; and a new Battle Royale mode.

But that didn’t stop the official Call of Duty account from teasing what could be coming with the reveal. Earlier this morning, the account posted a new teaser GIF image giving us a potential glimpse at gameplay.

Now, for the record, it’s really hard to make out anything since a. the screen is tinted orange and b. it’s very distorted. But for a brief second there, it does look like a soldier is using a gun, or more specifically, a sniper rifle. Check out the GIF below.

This is just the latest tease by Activision and the developers at Treyarch for the game, which is building up tremendous buzz — despite the rumors that a single player campaign won’t be included this time around. Fans have responded in kind on Twitter, excited for what’s to come from the soon-to-be-hit sequel.

STOP!!! I’M ALREADY TOO HYPED!!! — Andrew (@Iconic_Andrew) May 13, 2018

Same bro — @Dj.hollow (@RKennethjackson) May 13, 2018

Red Dead Redemption II > Call of Duty Black Ops 4

But i still buy both pic.twitter.com/fgG4kw2o3l — Donald Stuckley (@donaldstuckley1) May 13, 2018

And one fan even had a pretty good theory of exactly what we’re looking at.

It’s a reversed clip of a gun (sniper?) Being shot. The camera follows the shell. — Traynor 🦊 (@That_Traynor) May 13, 2018

We’ll see what all the team has to offer with the live reveal, which will be live streamed this Thursday across the Call of Duty social channels. We’ll have more details as to where you can tune in at that time, followed by a recap of what was showcased. Expect some hands-on coverage of the game as well, just a few days after the reveal!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.