‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Trophy List Leaks

With just over a week to go until Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives, players are excited to see what kind of trouble they can get into with the game’s multiplayer modes. And now we’ve got a good idea of the Trophies you can unlock throughout those modes.

Charlie Intel has found a list of the Trophies that are available within the game. There appear to be specific ones for each of the Zombies campaigns included in BO4, along with some for the bonus Classified map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Trophies are below, but be warned. There are minor spoilers ahead, so read at your own risk! Ready? Okay, let’s go!

Base Game Trophies

[Platinum] Awarded when all other trophies have been unlocked

[Prestigious Award] Attain max level of Prestige with 25 different weapons in Zombies

[Venerated Warrior] in IX, defeated the most venerated support

[Abandoned Ship] In Voyage of Despair, complete the Trial

[My First Win] Win Blackout

[Not a Fluke] Win 10 Blackout games

[Battle Tested] Reach Commander (Level 55) in Multiplayer while playing online

[Vanquisher] Win 50 games in Multiplayer

[My Home is the Arena] in IX, survive to Round 20 without opening a gate

[Skilled Adversary] in IX, have a Challenge banner with all 9 medallions

[The slaughterhouse] in IX, dismember 13 limbs in a single game while in The Pit

[Gong like the Wind] in IX, defeat all 8 challenges summoned by a gong within 5 minutes

[Gift of Serket] in IX, acquire Sekret’s Kiss

[Here Kitty, Kitty] in IX, Kill a zombie Tiger with a Brain Rotted Tiger

[Acidic Alchemy] in IX, Get a kill with the Acid Trap in each of its craftable locations

[Constellation Prize] in IX, kill 9 zombies with a single uncharged shot from the Death Orion

[Off the Deep End] in Voyage of Despair, survive to round 20 without draining the water

[A Little Pack Here, a Little Punch There] In Voyage of Despair, use the Pack-a-Punch at every possible location in a single game

[Rock, Paper, Plasma] In Voyage of Despair, kill 9 zombies via Catalytic Detonations in a single game

[I Know a Shortcut] In Voyage of Despair, take every fast travel path in a single game

[Stoking the Flames] In Voyage of Despair, kill 3 Stokers via weak-point in a single game

[Stowaway] In Voyage of Despair, spend 5 consecutive rounds in the Cargo Hold

[Swimming with the Fishes] In Voyage of Despair, kill 50 zombies that are underwater in a single game

[Kraken Unfettered] In Voyage of Despair, kill 9 enemies with a single shot of the Kraken

[Multiplicitous] In Zombie Rush, get your score multiplier up to 100

[High Score] In Zombie Rush, obtain a Personal Score of 250.000

Base Game Trophies, Part II

[Team Player] In Zombie Rush, obtain a Team Score of 500.000

[Trialling Experience] In Voyage of Despair, acquire the Sentinel Artifact

[Gat Trick] In Blood of the Dead, kill the Warden with the Blundergat, Acidgat, and Magmagat

[Historical Reenactment] In Blood of the Dead, equip Hell’s Retriever, Spoon, Blundergat and Tommy Gun

[Hot Stuff Coming Through] In Blood of the Dead, forge a Magmagat

[Match Made in Hell] In Blood of the Dead, complete a Gondola ride with the Warden

[Most Escape Alive] In Blood of the Dead, escape

[Paranormal Patch Up] In Blood of the Dead, revive another Player with shield

[Senseless Axe of Violence] In Blood of the Dead, kill 5 zombies with Hell’s Redeemer before it starts its…?

[Throw a Dog a Bone] In Blood of the Dead, feed a wolfhead from the Gondola, Citadel and Model I…?

[Zombies 101] Complete the Zombies Tutorial

[Jack of All Blades, Master of Guns] Level up all 8 Special Weapons to Stage 3

[The Doctor is in] Use PhD Slider to fall 10 feet and kill 10 zombies at once

[Perkaholic Relapse] Acquire every perk in a single game

[Straw Purchase] Gift a Mystery Box Wonder Weapon to a teammate and have them accept it

[Specialist Super Fan] Unlock Battery, Ruin, Firebreak, Seraph, Nomad, Prophet, Ajax, Crash, Torque…?

[Zombie Fanatic] Unlock Bruno, Scarlett, Diego, Shaw, Dempsey, Takeo, Nikolai and Richtofen

[Blackout Historian] Unlock Reznov, Mason, Woods and Menendez

[Special Issue Equipment] Earn 10 medals that are based on Special Issue Equipment

[Special Issue Weaponry] Earn 10 medals that are based on Special Issue Weaponry

[Welcome to the Club] Reach Sergeant (Level 10) in Multiplayer while playing online

[Centennial] Acquire 100% of the Stars

[MP 101] Complete all 10 Specialists Tutorials

[Skirmisher] Win 1 Skirmish with each Specialist (10 total)

[Sleuth] Unlock all intel (videos and audio files)

[Stargazer] Earn a Star with each Specialist

Classified Trophies

[Cold War Remedy] In Classified, retrieve and equip the Project Skadi Prototype

[Breaking the Ice] In Classified, shatter 115 zombies in a single game

[Shock Value] In Classified, kill 115 zombies with electric traps in a single game

[Power Struggle] In Classified, reach round 20 without turning on the power

[Preemptive Strike] In Classified, kill 50 Nova 6 Crawlers without letting them explode in a single game

[The Highest Office] In Classified, reach round 20 without an elevator

[Crawl for Help] In Classified, while in last stand use a teleporter and then get revived in a single game

[Step on the Gas] In Classified, kill 50 zombies while affected by Nova 6 Crawler gas in a single game

[Pent-up-agon] In Classified, complete 5 consecutive rounds without leaving the war room elevator

[Going Everywhere fast] In Classified, use a teleporter 7 times in less than a minute in a single game

As you can see, you’ve got a lot of work ahead of you. But also a lot of fun as well, and we’re looking forward to jumping in.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Charlie Intel for the details!)