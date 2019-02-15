‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Increases Team Deathmatch Limit to 100

Treyarch has released the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and it included what may be one of the most requested features fans have been wanting for some time. That’s right, the developers have finally increased the score limit for Team Deathmatch from 75 to 100.

Taking to Reddit, the devs outlined what is new with the latest Black Ops 4 update. They touched on the game’s next big Operation, which is set to begin on February 19th, as well as some of the returning and new modes for Blackout, Multiplayer, and more. In addition to this, of course, is the score limit increase for Team Deathmatch as well as Kill Confirmed, which has been increased from 60 to 80.

“After thoroughly playtesting different point values and listening to community feedback on TDM pacing, we’ve raised the standard score limit for Team Deathmatch from 75 to 100, and for Kill Confirmed from 60 to 80,” Treyarch said. “Yes, TDM 100 is now the new standard!”

As for what else is going on in Black Ops 4 after the new update, a fresh double XP weekend has arrived for players to capitalize on and grab all of the experience points they can. “Enjoy five days of 2XP in MP and Zombies, 2X Weapon XP in MP and Zombies, 2X Nebulium Plasma in Zombies, and 2X Merits in Blackout on us,” Treyarch said. “We’re starting this one a day early and ending an extra day later than usual, just in case we’re butting into anyone’s Valentine’s Day plans. Then again, nothing says “I choose you” like staying in all night to rank up with your favorite Duo partner. Right?”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can check out a bit more about the upcoming Operation right here.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you been wanting Treyarch to make Team Deathmatch's score limit 100 for some time, or were you okay with 75? If neither, what do you believe the sweet spot is?