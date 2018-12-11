‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Reveals New Zombie DLC Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Kiefer Sutherland, and More

The best has yet to come from Treyarch as they reveal what’s next for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s incredible Zombies mode. The upcoming DLC that players can take part in features a star-studded cast with Helena Bonham Carter, Kiefer Sutherland, Brian Blessed, and Charles Dance.

So what does the new DLC have to offer? Plenty! Dead of the Night is set in Rhodes Manor and offers a palatial property for players to survive in tucked away in the English countryside.

The year is 1912 and relic-hunter Alistair Rhodes has just found himself invited to a party that he’ll never forget – that is if he survives. Instead of drinks and laughter, Rhodes sees himself in a trap where a secretive society of mystics laid in wait. With the four playable characters voiced by the stars above, players must survive in a new area where everyone around them is suddenly transformed into zombies thanks to the mystics’ meddling.

There’s a way to bring back some semblance of normalcy, but players will have to work for the solution! All throughout the manor there are clues waiting to be found. Zombies, vampires, werewolves – this is one Zombies experience that players won’t be able to forget.

As for the new characters, Brian Blessed takes on the role of the Brigadier – a lofty Englishman that plays mentor to Kiefer Sutherland’s character Gideon Jones. Helena Bonham Carter plays Madame Mierela, while Charles Dance takes on the role of the butler. Can the four survive? That’s up to you to find out.

