‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’: Easter Eggs Are Now Live in Zombies

Zombie mode Easter Eggs were notably not available at the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but that has since changed.

Developer Treyarch has announced that it has activated Easter Eggs in each and every Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies map.

As you may know, Treyarch delayed the implementation of Easter Eggs because it wanted players worldwide to all be able to start looking for them at the same time. In other words, rather than let players from Australia, Europe, etc., get hunting before North American players because October 12 came there first, it opted to wait until the game where is available everywhere to roll it out.

According to Treyarch, this will allow for a level playing field for all players, and now everyone can hunt and solve together.

For those that don’t know: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes with three Zombies maps — Blood of the Dead, IX, and Voyage of Despair — or four if you own the Black Ops Pass, and thus the additional “Classified” map.

At the moment, it is unclear if any more maps will be added post-launch, but presumably there will be at least a few more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch port. As you may know, the past few titles in the series have skipped the Nintendo console, however, it has appeared on Nintendo platforms in the past. In other words, there’s a chance it could come to the Switch. A very small chance. But a chance.

For more on Zombies specifically, here’s a brief and official pitch from Treyarch itself (more media and information can be found here):

“Scarlett Rhodes is out to solve her eccentric father’s mysterious disappearance. With the help of three loyal outcasts, she’ll fight waves of the undead and uncover a prized relic wielding an extraordinary power that threatens all of humanity.”