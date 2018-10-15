‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies: How to Activate Music Easter Egg on ‘IX’

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players already discovered several secrets and Easter eggs in the game’s Zombies mode including how the music can be turned on within the “IX” map.

Returning Zombies players will know that there are often “hidden” music tracks built into the game mode’s maps that can be heard once players find and activate a certain number of objects around the map. The IX map that’s new to Black Ops 4 sees the return of this Easter egg with players needing to shoot four different medals throughout the map to activate the song.

The YouTuber JustAnotherUKGamer shared the video above over the weekend that provided an easy walkthrough for turning the music on within the IX map. Spread out around the map are four different colored medallions, each one of them needing to be destroyed in order to start the song. The video shows each room that the medallions are located in along with their exact locations, but an easy way of remembering where they are is that they’re located in each one of the rooms associated with different gods. Those buildings and the specific rooms that house the medallions are Danu Tower: Entrance, Ra Tower: Burial Chamber, Odin Tower: Entrance, and finally the Zeus Alter Room.

After shooting all four of these medallions, the song will begin to play on the map, the track called “Mad Hatter” by Avenged Sevenfold. The band has been featured in Call of Duty games in the past with multiple songs being heard in games across the franchise, some of them being original songs made solely for the games. The song was the same one used in Treyarch’s Black Ops 4 music video for the IX map that featured the new cast of Zombies survivors in a much different setting than players are used to seeing the game mode take place.

For those who haven’t turned on the music before, you won’t get anything else in-game outside of a song to play to while it lasts, so don’t expect to unlock any secret parts of the map by triggering the song. The Easter egg discovery came shortly after Treyarch enabled the secrets on all the Zombies maps after the game launched.

Treyarch also released an update over the weekend that included some balance changes for the Zombies mode across all maps with plans to continue monitoring players’ feedback in case more changes are needed.