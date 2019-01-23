New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Adds New Elixirs and Gauntlets for PC and Xbox

A new update has arrived for fans of the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and though PlayStation 4 players are already familiar with Gauntlets and the new Epic Elixirs — it’s time for the Xbox One and PC players to get in on the action.

“In Zombies, Gauntlets and new Epic Elixirs arrive on Xbox One and PC today,” shared the team over at Treyarch on a recent Reddit post. “Players can take on 30 timed rounds of insane challenges in “Unsinkable”, and last even longer against the undead with the new Perk Up, Refresh Mint, and Conflagration Liquidation Elixirs. As a reminder, we’ll also be testing out some fresh Concoction bundles in the Zombies Laboratory over the coming weeks – keep an eye out for new combinations and let us know what you think.”

Gauntlets “ Unsinkable ” Gauntlet live in Voyage of Despair. 30 rounds of challenges with unique rules for each round. Players earn medals and tiered rewards for completing rounds 10, 20, and 30, as well as an additional reward for completing round 30 without failing a round. Players are issued a Strike by failing a round, with the game ending after three Strikes. All matches are timed for competitive speed-run support.

New Elixirs Perk Up (Epic): Gain 4 additional random Perks that are not in your loadout. Refresh Mint (Epic): Refreshes the cooldowns for Equipment, Perks, and Special Weapons for your entire team. Conflagration Liquidation (Epic): Spawn a Bonfire Sale power-up.



The team also added a few Stability fixes, including a crash fixed that affected players that had Mule Kick after using the Perk Up Elixir in round 14 of Unsinkable. They also addressed a few found exploits that have now officially been patched out as well.

You can check out the full patch notes here for what else is new, including a new PlayStation 4 Barbarians event, right here. As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

