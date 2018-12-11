‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Begins Rolling Out Huge Zombies Update

A new update is here for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with tons of new Zombies content on the horizon. To prepare for upcoming DLC, the team has made a few key performance tweaks to this mode as well as the addition of Daily Tier Skip credit.

Treyarch recently took to Reddit to outline their current and future plans for Zombies, “Our 1.09 update marks the launch of the first of this week’s three new Zombies features with the addition of Daily Tier Skip credit for Zombies! With this update, Zombies players can now earn a bonus Black Market Tier skip by completing 15 rounds in one match of Classic Zombies. We’ve also implemented new high-round fixes in Zombies as we gear up for more new content coming this week, as well as fixes for specific crashes that could occur across each of our four current maps. This is our initial wave of fixes targeted at high-round play, and should result in a smoother Zombies experience for all players.”

Tier progression, stability changes, and more are now live with the latest update. To check out what’s new and what’s different, see some of the changes for yourself with the patch notes below:

Tier Progression Added Daily Tier Skip credit for completing 15 rounds in a game of Classic Zombies each day.

Stability High Rounds Fixes for multiple memory leaks and other issues that could lead to crashes at high rounds in all maps. General – Fixed crashes that could occur: During respawn after the Join The Party Elixir or Charm of Impatience Talisman was used. When every player disconnected before the match started. When the player disconnected while certain audio played. When sharing a Mystery Box weapon. In rare cases when using the Scepter of Ra. In rare cases when enemies transformed into Catalysts or Blightfathers. In rare cases when taking damage to Armor. In rare cases when a player disconnected after using a trap. Voyage of Despair – Fixed crashes that could occur: During steps 4 or 7 of the Main Quest. When the player disconnected while using the Kraken. When shocking a zombie with Kill-O-Watt while it was transforming into a Catalyst. When a player disconnected while reviving another player. In rare cases when using the Sentry or Ragnarok DG-5. IX – Fixed crashes that could occur: In rare cases while Perk statues randomly cycled. In rare cases while using the Hammer of Valhalla. In rare cases during special rounds in IX. In rare cases when using Serpent’s Kiss on large group of Zombies. Blood of the Dead – Fixed crashes that could occur: When killing the Warden during the Michigan Avenue ghost escort due to a memory leak that could occur. In certain cases during step 3 of Main Quest. In rare cases when throwing the Hell’s Retriever at the bird during step 2 of the Main Quest. In rare cases when using the Acid Trap in the Cafeteria. In rare cases during the prison breakout step in the Main Quest. In rare sound-related cases tied to the Spectral Shield. In Theater Mode while spectating Richtofen when initiating the Magmagat quest. Classified – Fixed crashes that could occur: When entering codes during the Classified Wonder Weapon quest. In rare cases when using teleporters.



There’s even more on the way! To see what other changes that have been made to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 that’s available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, check out the full patch notes right here.

