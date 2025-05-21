Call of Duty Reveals New John Wick Crossover

Call of Duty is finally adding a new John Wick crossover, but it comes with a bit of a catch. Although Call of Duty began as sort of an interactive war documentary, allowing players to experience World War II battles first hand, it is no longer anything like that. The stories are more bombastic and fictional, sometimes pulling from real world ideas, but largely, it’s a very different kind of game nowadays. Call of Duty has embraced the Fortnite model with paid battle passes that allow players to earn content for a limited time. On top of that, Call of Duty has also become known for absurd crossovers such as making Seth Rogen a playable character.

With all of the different crossovers that have already happened, some fans have begun to request what other ones they’d like to see in Call of Duty. Mission: Impossible, James Bond, and all the big action franchise obviously top the list as they’d be fairly natural fits for these kinds of things. One that many have hoped to see is John Wick. The Keanu Reeves character has already appeared in Fortnite and John Wick is even getting his own video game, so many have held out hope that he’d make an appearance in Call of Duty, but it has yet to happen.

Call of Duty Adds Ana de Armas’ Ballerina Character

We are, however, getting much closer. Call of Duty Season 4 will feature a crossover with Ballerina, the new John Wick-universe movie starring Ana de Armas. The beloved actress will be playable in Call of Duty as Eve Macarro, the assassin that she plays in Ballerina. The new movie releases in June, so this is a very timely crossover. Some are disappointed that Mr. Wick himself isn’t appearing, especially since he’s in Ballerina as well. Call of Duty does typically do another big mid-season update with new operators and crossovers, so it’s not out of the question that John Wick gets added to Call of Duty sometime in July. However, that’s purely speculative.

call of duty ballerina pack

There will be a bundle for the Ballerina crossover allowing players to have two skins for Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro. One is a flashy red dress, the other is a more formal looking black overcoat. Players will also get John Wick-style tracers and weapon blueprints such as the following: “Relevé” AK-74 Assault Rifle, “Plié” Saug SMG, and the “Arabesque” 9MM PM Pistol. The bundle also has other cosmetic items such as weapon charms, emotes, calling cards, and more. No pricing details were revealed, but it will likely cost around $20 worth of COD Points.

If John Wick isn’t introduced in this season, there’s still hope for the future. John Wick 5 is in active development and Keanu Reeves is confirmed to return, despite the events of the fourth movie. With that said, John Wick 5‘s release could allow for a future Call of Duty crossover. Only time will tell, but it’s certainly not out of the question going forward.