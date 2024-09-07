Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Update Confirms a Modern Warfare Game Mode Is Coming Soon

With the second week of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta underway, Call of Duty players have just gotten another update and a set of patch notes to look over. Unfortunately, this update is focused more on XP and bugfixes with no new content added other than Scud coming back to the Core Moshpit playlist. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players have been asking when the new Gunfight mode that's totally new to Black Ops 6 will be added, and thankfully, we now know that it'll be live very soon even if its release comes a bit later than some might've hoped.

Gunfight, for the uninitiated, is a 2v2 Call of Duty game mode that was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). It's restricted only to small or Strike maps with two teams of two dropped in with random loadouts that are identical between all players. Given that only two people can be on a team, it's been a popular request among those who are playing the Black Ops 6 beta with friends, and it's a request that'll soon be answered.

"TOMORROW: Gunfight and the new Stakeout map arrive!" Treyarch said on Twitter this weekend when sharing news of the latest update and its patch notes.

Gunfight was always slated for the second week of the beta, though its release date was up in the air. Since its original stint in Modern Warfare, it's been in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, so it's not like Call of Duty players have been without it for long, but the new maps and the potential of omnimovement in this version of Gunfight has had players excited.

Whether the returning Gunfight mode and the new map will come with yet another Black Ops 6 update remains to be seen, but we've at least got the one from today with a new set of patch notes, too. Those patch notes can be seen below with Weapon XP and more adjusted after the previous update took a harsher look at the overpowering Jackal PDW.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 September 7th Patch Notes

Maps

Scud returned to rotation in Core Moshpit

Progression

Daily Challenges

Addressed an issue where users weren't granted bonus XP after completing Daily Challenges.

Stability

Addressed issues with server-side stability.

General