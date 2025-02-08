Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s campaign is completely unplayable right now as a result of the PSN outage. In case you somehow managed to miss it, PSN has been down for nearly 24 hours. The unexpected disruption has caused a lot of fury among PlayStation players as they can’t do a lot of basic things. Of course, things like party chat, online gaming, and downloading new games is out of the question, but some people can’t even play their PS5 games due to a setting with game share. All in all, it’s a disaster and highlights a big problem with an all-online, all-digital future.

Those with discs are having a much better time than those with a digital only PS5 at the moment as they have access to their library, even when it’s not installed. It has given fans a chance to catch up on their backlog and really focus in on some single player titles if they can access them. Those who have Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are likely enjoying the game uninterrupted given its a brand new, meaty single player RPG. However, those who are addicted to online games like Marvel Rivals, Fortnite, or Call of Duty are likely having a bad time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign Is Unplayable on PS5 Due to PSN Outage

call of duty: black ops 6

Still, some fans thought now might be the chance to play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign. Given the rest of the game doesn’t work, surely the single player must… right? Not quite. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 requires a constant internet connection to play the entire game, including the single player campaign. Yes, the mode that has no real relation to the online modes besides some extra challenges is completely unplayable because of the PSN outage. It’s disappointing and highlights an issue that Call of Duty fans have raised for years. A flashy, expensive blockbuster single player mode is totally inaccessible if there’s an outage of any kind.

It’s disappointing and while PlayStation hasn’t had an outage like this since the 2011 PSN hack which caused a 23 day outage, it shows that these companies need to take these things into consideration. No matter how rare something like this is, people should still be able to play their single player games. Whether this will spark any kind of change from Activision or Microsoft remains to be seen. The multiplayer and Zombies are the bread and butter of Call of Duty and the lack of campaign access doesn’t really hurt them financially.

On a positive note, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts today for those impacted by the PSN outage. It’s a fun way to improve a bad day for gamers. As of right now, PlayStation hasn’t said anything beyond its aware of the outage and is trying to fix it. Fans are hoping PlayStation may compensate players for the PSN outage, but nothing has been promised. When PSN was down for nearly a month in 2011, services returned with three free PS3 games for players which included titles like Little Big Planet and Infamous.