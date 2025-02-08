PSN Ongoing Outage Sparks Concerns Over Weeks-Long 2011 Downtime

PSN’s ongoing outage has triggered unfortunate memories of the infamous 2011 PSN hack which took the service down for weeks. It’s pretty rare to find someone who doesn’t have a console connected to the internet these days. In addition to being able to play online games and socialize with friends, it’s also a primary way for people to watch things like Netflix, YouTube, and Twitch. With that said, it has almost become even more important for a console to have consistent online functionality given so many people rely on it for all kinds of services. Xbox and PlayStation are not just game consoles, but all in one entertainment machines.

Of course, nothing is perfect and these systems have outages a few times a year. At most, it lasts an hour or so and generally isn’t super intrusive. Sometimes you can still watch these streaming services and play games, but you just can’t play online games or party up. However, that’s not quite the case this time. All of PSN is down right now across PlayStation consoles, meaning no one can play or do anything that requires online on PS3, PS4, or PS5 at the moment with some even reporting they are having troubles launching their games altogether. It’s a bit messy and it’s been a problem all evening on Friday, February 7th. By now, these issues are typically resolved, so some players are starting to grow worried.

PlayStation Users Reminded of Traumatic 2011 PSN Hack During Latest Outage

Back in 2011, something catastrophic happened. PS3 users signed on in April 2011 to find they couldn’t use PSN anymore. While it wasn’t immediately anything to panic about, this outage went on for hours to days to weeks to nearly a full month. It turns out, PlayStation Network got hacked during this time and the entire system was taken down from late April – mid May 2011. It was a stressful time as over 77 million accounts became compromised and personal information, potentially including addresses, credit card information, and passwords were stolen. It was not pleasant and it resulted in some players losing trust in PlayStation.

At the end of downtime, PlayStation welcomed players back with free games like Infamous, but there was still concern among players that something like this could happen again. While nothing nearly as severe as the 2011 PSN hack has happened since, the current 2025 PSN outage is already drumming up bad memories. Many were unable to play games or buy new ones back in 2011. PlayStation is aware of the issue and hasn’t even suggested the possibility of a hack or any other kind of severe reason for this outage, so there’s no reason to be concerned quite yet. Still, PlayStation fans are outraged by the PSN outage and can’t help but remember the painful days of the 2011 outage.

The 2011 PSN outage occurred at a bad time too as major games like Portal 2, Mortal Kombat, MotorStorm Apocalypse, SOCOM 4, Brink, and more were all releasing. Some of these were PS3 exclusives and others like Mortal Kombat and Portal 2 boasted unique PS3 and PSN features. Portal 2 in particular allowed players to connect their PSN accounts to Steam to enable crossbuy and crossplay with the PC version of the game. So, all in all, it was a disaster all around. Hopefully, this PSN outage is resolved before it becomes a larger disaster