Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Won't Actually Be 300GB After All

At last weekend's Xbox Games Showcase, the publisher gave fans a look at several upcoming games from its many partners. That included announcements for games like Perfect Dark, Doom: The Dark Ages, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and much more. However, the game given the biggest chunk of time on stage was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which got an in-depth breakdown after the main event ended. There, the team gave fans learned about features like Omnimovement and the classic prestige system. Soon after, fans noticed that the file size for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was coming in at a gargantuan 300GB. Fortunately, developer Activision Blizzard has clarified that listing recently, making it clear that the final game won't actually take up that much space on your hard drive.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 File Size



In the tweet from the Call of Duty Updates account, Activision issued a correction on the estimated file size for Black Ops 6. Importantly, the team says the game won't take up 300GB, but doesn't say how big the file size will be at launch. That should be revealed relatively soon since Black Ops 6 launches later this year.

Activision's tweet reads, "Correction: The estimated file size currently displayed on the Black Ops 6 pre-order pages does not represent the download size or disk footprint for Black Ops 6.

The sizes as shown include the full installations of Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and all relevant content packs, including all localized languages combined which is not representative of a typical player install experience. Players will be able to download Black Ops 6 at launch without downloading any other Call of Duty titles or all of the language packs."

As you can see, the original message was taking into account several games that most players likely won't have installed when playing Black Ops 6. Without those games taking up space, you'll have much more room on your hard drive. Plus, when you're only downloading the language you use, you'll free even more space. In short, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fans don't have to worry about buying extra space yet, though the game will likely still take up a significant chunk of your drive when it launches later this year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on October 25th on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you preorder the game, you'll also get early access to the open beta. It's also worth noting that Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, so if you're a subscriber, you can pick it up for no extra charge.