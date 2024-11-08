Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gets New Update, Preseason Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players are heading into the weekend with another set of patch notes to look over now that a new update is out for the Call of Duty game. Unlike some of the other Black Ops 6 updates released since launch which consisted of balance adjustments for OP weapons and loadouts, today’s Call of Duty update is much more geared towards bugfixes, playlist updates, and similar changes to keep things running smoothly rather than updating too much.

As such, the patch notes for today’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update are pretty brief. They deal with a bit of multiplayer and a bit of Zombies, but no campaign changes this time like there were in the last update which touched on all parts of the game.

The full patch notes the November 8th Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update can be found below:

a preview of what’s to come in call of duty: black ops 6 season 1.

Multiplayer

Maps

Lowtown Addressed an issue where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Lowtown.



Featured Playlists

Stakeout 24/7

10v10 Moshpit Maps: Red Card, Rewind, Vault, Vorkuta, Lowtown, Derelict, Skyline, Scud, Nuketown Modes: TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint



Perks

Recon Combat Specialty Further reduced the duration that enemies are highlighted after respawning from 1.5 to 1 seconds.



XP Earn Rates

Resolved an issue where match bonus was being improperly scaled across game modes.

Resolved an issue where match bonus was not consistently being awarded in Search and Destroy.

Challenges

Removed the “Get 50 Eliminations using Weapons with no Attachments” Daily Challenge.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Zombies

Weapons

Resolved an issue where weapons with a default scope would show an extra attachment pip when viewed in game.

Gunsmith

Resolved an issue where the players Multiplayer Loadout would be present when previewing their Zombies Loadout.

Field Upgrades

Closed an exploit that allowed certain Field Upgrade Augment effects to persist beyond their intended duration.

Vehicles

Closed an exploit that allowed players to launch Tactical Rafts into the air on Terminus.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

This Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update out today will likely be one of the final updates that the game gets before it ushers in the start of Season 1, so it makes sense that today’s update would be a bit lighter than others. For the time being, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is still considered to be in its preseason phase, though that hasn’t stopped players from asking for more content already. Treyarch and Activision laid out plans yesterday for Black Ops 6 Season 1 which, in line with past Call of Duty games’ seasons, will introduce new maps, skins, and more to Black Ops 6. Season 1 is scheduled to begin on November 14th, so expect a much more extensive set of patch notes to be released once that season is ready to go.