New Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Update Brings Major Balance Changes

Another new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has today been released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Since its release a little over a week ago, Activision has been quick to push out new patches for Black Ops 6 as a way of improving its Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies game modes. Now, another major update has rolled out for BO6 that brings with it more shifts to the meta than ever before.

Downloadable right now, the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is related almost entirely to multiplayer. Activision has balanced a good number of assault rifles and SMGs in BO6, with SMGs specifically seeing their effectiveness at various ranges altered greatly. Other than this, the new Black Ops 6 update also happens to squash some lingering bugs that players have been coming across while playing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To view the full patch notes for today’s new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update, keep reading on down below.

GLOBAL

Stability

Improved stability when interacting with the Message of the Day.

Improved stability when sending voice communications.

Progression

Completion display will now properly appear when completing Prestige Challenges in both Multiplayer and Zombies.

Operators

Addressed an issue where Bailey wasn’t holding an intended Pistol in the Operator selection menu.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Nuketown Nuketown is now available in Private Matches.



Modes

Addressed an issue where players were spawned in when joining a session in progress instead of spectating before selecting a Loadout. Yes, we saw ourselves in a Killcam before selecting a Loadout too.

Improved stability in Infected game mode.

Spawns

General spawn logic tuning across several maps for improved spawning.

Loadouts

Addressed an issue where players would automatically equip their previously used Loadout when joining matches already in progress.

Addressed an issue where Players would die at initial spawn when selecting their Loadout.

Weapons

It’s been awesome seeing players discover and share their favorite weapon builds during the first week of launch. Every day we monitor both player feedback and game data to keep tabs on how the weapon meta is evolving and prepare for a comprehensive tuning pass in Season 01.

We have seen the discussions about the relative balance of Assault Rifles and Submachine Guns, and we are making some early, general changes to adjust their effective ranges. For ARs, we are pulling in minimum damage ranges and lessening the impact of headshots at close range. SMGs are receiving damage range increases to improve their mid-range effectiveness.

Assault Rifle Adjustments

XM4

XM4 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 22, Range 0.7m Post-Patch: Damage 21, Range 0-16.5m

Medium Damage Range Pre Patch: Damage 21, Range 7.1-45.7m Post-Patch: Damage 20, Range 16.6-40.6m

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 17, Range >45.7m Post-Patch: Damage 17, Range >40.6m



Attachment Adjustments

CHF Barrel multiplier reduced from 1.48x to 1.42x

AK-74

AK-74 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 28, Range 0-5.7m Post-Patch: Damage 27, Range 0-38.1m

Medium Damage Range Pre Patch: Damage 27, Range 5.7-41.9m Post-Patch: None

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 21, Range >41.9m Post-Patch: Damage 22, Range >38.1m

Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.3x to 1.15x

AMES 85

AMES 85 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 23, Range 0-8.3m Post-Patch: Damage 21, Range 0-50.8m

Medium Damage Range Pre Patch: Damage 23, Range 8.3-55.9m Post-Patch: None

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 17, Range >55.9m Post-Patch: Damage 17, Range >50.8m



GPR 91

GPR 91 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 23, Range 0-10.1m Post-Patch: Damage 21, Range 0-19.1m

Medium Damage Range Pre Patch: Damage 21, Range 10.2-48.3m Post-Patch: Damage 20, Range 19.1-45.7m

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 17, Range >48.3m Post-Patch: Damage 17, Range >45.7m



Headshot multiplier increased from 1.28x to 1.3x

Model L

Model L Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 29, Range 0-8.9m Post-Patch: Damage 27, Range 0-44.5m

Medium Damage Range Pre Patch: Damage 27, Range 8.9-50.8m Post-Patch: None

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 21, Range >50.8m Post-Patch: Damage 22, Range >44.5m



Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.3x to 1.15x

Goblin Mk2

Goblin Mk2 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 39, Range 0-6.4m Post-Patch: Damage 37, Range 0-39.4m

Medium Damage Range Pre Patch: Damage 37, Range 6.4-39.4m Post-Patch: None

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 30, Range >39.4 Post-Patch: Damage 30, Range >39.4



AS VAL

AS VAL Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 21, Range 0-9.5m Post-Patch: Damage 20, Range 0-21.6m

Medium Damage Range 1 Pre Patch: Damage 20, Range 9.6-43.2m Post-Patch: Damage 17, Range 21.7-43.2

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre Patch: Damage 17, Range 43.3-53.3

Post-Patch: None

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 15, Range >53.3m Post-Patch: Damage 15, Range >43.2m



SMG Adjustments

Weapon Adjustments

C9

C9 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 29, Range 0-12.7m Post-Patch: Damage 29, Range 0-13.3m

Medium Damage Range 1 Pre Patch: Damage 23, Range 12.7-15.9m Post-Patch: Damage 23, Range 13.3-16.5m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre Patch: Damage 19, Range 16-27.3m

Post-Patch: Damage 19, Range 16.6-30.5m

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 16, Range >27.3m Post-Patch: Damage 16, Range >30.5



KSV

KSV Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 26, Range 0-10.2m Post-Patch: Damage 26, Range 0-10.8m

Medium Damage Range 1 Pre Patch: Damage 21, Range 10.3-15.2m Post-Patch: Damage 21, Range 10.9-15.9m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre Patch: Damage 15, Range 15.3-26.7m

Post-Patch: Damage 15, Range 16-29.2m

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 13, Range >26.7m Post-Patch: Damage 13, Range >29.2m



Tanto .22

Tanto .22 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 38, Range 0-6.4m Post-Patch: Damage 38, Range 0-6.4m

Medium Damage Range 1 Pre Patch: Damage 34, Range 6.4-15.2m Post-Patch: Damage 34, Range 6.4-16.5m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre Patch: Damage 28, Range 15.3-25.4m

Post-Patch: Damage 28, Range 16.6-27.9m

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 22, Range >25.4m Post-Patch: Damage 22, Range >27.9m



PP-919

PP-919 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 25, Range 0-15.9m Post-Patch: Damage 25, Range 0-16.5m

Medium Damage Range 1 Pre Patch: Damage 20, Range 16-19.7m Post-Patch: Damage 20, Range 116.6-20.3m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre Patch: Damage 17, Range 19.8-29.2m

Post-Patch: Damage 17, Range 20.4-31.8m

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 15, Range >29.2m Post-Patch: Damage 15, Range >31.8m



Jackal PDW

Jackal PDW Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 27, Range 0-14.6m Post-Patch: Damage 27, Range 0-15.2m

Medium Damage Range 1 Pre Patch: Damage 20, Range 14.7-17.8m Post-Patch: Damage 20, Range 15.3-18.4m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre Patch: Damage 17, Range 17.8-26m

Post-Patch: Damage 17, Range 18.5-29.8m

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 15, Range >26m Post-Patch: Damage 15, Range >29.8m



Kompakt 92

Kompakt 92 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 20, Range 0-10.8m Post-Patch: Damage 20, Range 0-11.4m

Medium Damage Range 1 Pre Patch: Damage 17, Range 109.-14.6m Post-Patch: Damage 17, Range 11.4-15.2m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre Patch: Damage 13, Range 14.7-22.9m

Post-Patch: Damage 13, Range 15.3-26.7m

Minimum Damage Range Pre-Patch: Damage 11, Range >22.9m Post-Patch: Damage 11, Range >36.7m



Shotguns

Last week, we fixed an issue with shotgun Slugs, but we are still working on an additional issue causing this attachment to perform better in hip fire than intended. Slugs are meant to offer an alternate playstyle for shotguns that trades close quarters effectiveness for improved range and precision. We are removing the ability for Slugs to one-hit kill to the body for now and will be revisiting the overall tuning of this attachment in an upcoming update.

Marine SP Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92.

ASG-89 Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92.



Perks

Recon Combat Specialty Reduced duration that enemies are highlighted after respawning to 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds. An additional reduction will be coming before Season 01. Resolved an issue that allowed players to activate Recon Combat Specialty by changing Loadouts.

Dispatcher Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for UAV from 500 to 550. Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for Counter UAV from 550 to 600.



Equipment

Flashbang Reduced Flashbang Tactical screen effect duration by 20%.



Scorestreaks

Increased health of UAV and Counter UAV (rockets to destroy remain unchanged).

Increased initial explosion radius of Napalm Strike.

Reduced the initial entry delay of the LDBR.

Increased the fly-in speed of the Strategic Bomber.

Reduced score cost for Interceptors from 1250 to 1150.

Adjusted stance change cooldowns to reduce effectiveness of repeated prone to stand movement (enough snaking).

XP Earn Rates

Adjusted Player XP and Weapon XP earn rates for most modes to ensure that players are being rewarded for their match performance as expected wherever they play. These changes include: Increased Weapon XP earn rates for most modes Increased Player XP earn rates for the following modes: Team Deathmatch Control Search & Destroy Gunfight Slight decrease to Player XP and Weapon XP earned in Face Off modes



Challenges

Addressed an issue where players were able to complete the Nuke Challenge while dying.

UI

Appropriate Perks will now display when viewing the featured player during Best Play.

Known Issues

Gunsmith We are investigating an issue where any equipped Optic attachment is removed when when entering the Gunsmith in Main Menus. Players will not notice this issue if entering Gunsmith during a match. Players can equip Optic attachments, but will need to re-equip them anytime they enter Gunsmith in a Main Menu to adjust attachments or customizations. In cases where an Optic is locked and equipped via a Blueprint, players will need to reapply the Blueprint to obtain the Optic.



ZOMBIES