Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone to Add The Terminator in Season 2

The Terminator is set to make an appearance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone when Season 2 kicks off next week. In recent years, Activision has made a much more concentrated effort to bring characters from various properties into Call of Duty. Most recently, this has included collaborations with WWE, Halloween, Squid Game, The Boys, Fallout, and The Walking Dead, just to name a few. Now, The Terminator is set to be the next big film franchise making its way into Call of Duty with a variety of cosmetics dropping in under a week.

Detailed on the Call of Duty blog today, Activision offered up its first official details of Season 2 for Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Season 2 will specifically be kicking off next week on January 28th and will usher in new content across Multiplayer and Zombies game modes. Additionally, a variety of new maps, weapons, and of course, a new Battle Pass will be dropping that players can experience.

You can get a broad look at Season 2 of Call of Duty: BO6 and Call of Duty: Warzone in the new trailer right here:

As for The Terminator content that is coming to Call of Duty, this crossover will extend to both cosmetics and events. As for the skins, a Terminator bundle will be appearing in the CoD store that will center around two Ultra Skins based on the original Terminator film. The first skin is based on Arnold Scwarzenegger’s likeness and sees him donning the attire that the Terminator wears in the movie. The second is then dubbed the “Titanium Core” skin and is the Terminator’s metallic look that appears after his exterior falls away. A release date and price for this bundle has yet to be shared, but Activision says it will arrive in the store shortly after Season 2 begins.

Outside of these Terminator accessories, a new event simply called “The Terminator” will take place across Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The event will run from February 6th to the 20th and will rely on players collecting skulls across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone matches. These skulls can then be swapped for 13 different rewards that should all be related to the Terminator series in one way or another.

All in all, Season 2 is shaping up to be the biggest content drop that CoD: Black Ops 6 has seen since its release this past year. Whether or not it will live up to expectations from players has yet to be seen, but it’s clear that those with a fondness for The Terminator franchise should have a lot to look forward to over the next month.