Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Squid Game Crossover Includes a Red Light, Green Light Mode

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s latest crossover, players can participate in the Squid Game, inspired by Netflix’s adaption of Kaiji. The new in-game event offers players numerous challenges and rewards, as well as limited-time modes in multiplayer, zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone. However, one mode, in particular, has players the most excited. This is the Young-hee Red Light, Green Light multiplayer mode. While it takes inspiration from the game in the show, this one plays a little differently with a Call of Duty twist. But don’t worry, it’s just as fun and brutal as the original.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Red Light, Green Light game mode, players compete in three rounds. Across all three rounds is the simple rule of only moving when Young-Hee says Green Light. Any still moving when Young-Hee says Red Light will be eliminated. In round 1, players will not have a weapon, but during rounds 2 and 3, they have the opportunity to find and pick up weapons off the ground. After getting a weapon, players can eliminate one another with melee attacks.

In addition to the Red Light, Green Light mode, other multiplayer modes like Pentathlon and Squid Game Moshpit will be added as well. Pentathlon is a competitive mode in which players play a “series of Multiplayer modes to find out who reigns supreme!” These include Domination, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, and two new mode variants, Piggy Bank Team Deathmatch and Roulette.

Squid Game Moshpit includes Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint. However, there are Squid Game-themed twists, including, Red Light, Green Light Scorestreak, Piggy Bank, and Roulette Handgun. Each of these adds a level of risk and reward while capturing the spirit of the show.

For Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s zombie mode, players can enjoy Dead Light, Green Light. During the Green Light phase, zombie eliminations earn players Essence, which can be spent to purchase weapons and more. During Dead Light, any player who moves will lose Essence. This encourages players to spend before Dead Light or hold still and risk getting overrun.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Squid Game Event Pass Rewards.

Finally, Call of Duty: Warzone is getting the Squid Game mode. Players team up and compete in various challenges that can trigger any time. These challenges will force the player to play in specific ways if they want to win. Only the top squads will move on to the next round, while the rest will be eliminated, so make sure you pay attention to the challenge at hand.

For rewards, players can expect Squid Game-themed rewards. These include the Pink Guards Tracer Pack, The VIPS Tracer Pack, the Young-Hee Tracer Pack, and a new event pass with free and premium rewards. Participating in the Squid Game collaboration modes will help players earn XP and unlock all the Squid Game rewards they can. What are you waiting for? Get out and try your luck in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 limited time Squid Game event.