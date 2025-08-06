Call of Duty Team Reportedly Believes It’s “Too Big to Fail” Amid Battlefield 6 Hype

According to a new report, Call of Duty publisher Activision isn’t too concerned about Battlefield 6. It’s no secret that Call of Duty is one of the biggest names not just in gaming, but the entire entertainment industry. Despite how much you see people complaining about the series online, it is repeatedly the number one best selling game year over year. There have only been a few exceptions to this in the last decade, such as when Rockstar released a new game and when Hogwarts Legacy dominated in 2023. It takes a titan within a completely different genre to dethrone Call of Duty, essentially.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many have put Call of Duty and Battlefield head to head before, including myself. I said Battlefield 6 could be a Call of Duty killer in my preview for the game, not specifically for sales, but more so for longevity and quality. Call of Duty can rack up copies sold, but it doesn’t really matter if everyone abandons ship within three months. A lot of the shooter community is extremely hyped for Battlefield 6 following its reveal and that hype is likely only going to skyrocket over the next two weeks as the open beta begins to lure in players. Many believe this is Battlefield’s moment to crush Call of Duty under its boot.

Battlefield 6 Isn’t Scaring Call of Duty Publisher Activision

battlefield 6

However, a new report claims that Activision isn’t flinching at the intense hype for Battlefield 6. According to Insider Gaming, sources within Activision revealed leadership at the company believes Call of Duty is “too big to fail” and foresees profitable annual releases for years to come. Additionally, sources claim Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is shaping up quite nicely despite the fact it had some development issues, indicating there may be more confidence in the game now. Activision has four years of yearly Call of Duty releases planned, ensuring the cycle will continue into the 2030. The studio is keeping a close eye on Battlefield 6, though, but it’s not panicked about the imminent release.

This news comes as Battlefield 6‘s open beta is less than 24 hours from kicking off. The excitement for the game is so high right now that there have been queues of over 40,000 people trying to get into the main menu for the beta, despite servers not being live. Of course, there’s a lot of room between now and then for Battlefield Studios to mess up. The launch could be a total disaster, something that Battlefield is kind of known for at this point while Call of Duty generally can withstand players coming out in mass to play.

However, Battlefield has great odds this year. Ex-Call of Duty masterminds Vince Zampella and Byron Beede are leading the charge on Battlefield 6. Having such robust talent that knows its competition inside and out, even being instrumental forces in creating said rival, is going to be a huge asset to Battlefield 6. In my experience of playing the game, it feels like Battlefield 6 addresses issues FPS fans have for other games, not just previous Battlefield games. That could really help turn the tides against other shooters as it makes it clear that Battlefield is willing to listen to fans and utilize their feedback constructively.

Battlefield 6 is out on October 10th and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release sometime this fall.