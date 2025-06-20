Cryptic Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Teaser Video Surfaces Online

Earlier this month, fans began to speculate that big news about the next game in the Call of Duty franchise might surface around June 20th. After all, June 19th, 2025 played a significant role in the events of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, dubbed “Judgement Day.” The following day in in-game lore, a video surfaces that potentially sets up future events in the Call of Duty universe. Events that have never been followed up on… yet. Today, a new leak suggests that Black Ops 7 will indeed be making waves on June 20th as fans predicted.

Earlier today, the Cordis Die YouTube account uploaded a cryptic new teaser video that seems to pay homage to the Judgement Day video from Black Ops 2. Notably, the video uploaded by Menendez in Black Ops 2 lore was shared to a channel with this name, which has previously been used for Call of Duty promotions. The new teaser is only the second video uploaded to the channel, which hasn’t shared anything new in the years since Black Ops 2.

The new video is a short 14-second clip, which is labeled “The Lesson.” The video features a man looking over several security screens, with the dialogue “2025 was just the beginning. A necessary first step. Once again, you shall know fear.” The screens in the background seem to depict chaos, including smoke behind the Eiffel Tower.

Other sources, including Gaming News X account @ModernWarzone, affirm that the video is not fan-made. As of now, ActiVision itself has not shared the teaser on its official social media or any more official YouTube accounts. Until they do, it’s unclear exactly what the new teaser means for Black Ops 7. The prior, official teaser trailer essentially confirms the game intends to pick up after Black Ops 2, so starting up the hype with a video tying in to those events makes a ton of sense.

Fans have speculated that June 20th would mark the beginning of pre-orders for the next Call of Duty game, but if this video is meant to launch pre-orders, it hasn’t happened just yet. Previous leaks have suggested stores like GameStop may already have posters with a June 20th pre-order date for the game. So, we could see an announcement before the day is done.

Regardless, it’s likely we’ll learn the true purpose behind this teaser video soon enough. At any rate, it’s certainly a fun and interesting way to market the upcoming game and get fans talking about what’s coming with Black Ops 7.