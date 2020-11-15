Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Designer Comments on Upcoming Balance Changes

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War finally released this weekend for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, and as expected, the massive influx in active players has provided the developers with plenty of data to chew on for upcoming changes. According to one designer, players can expect updates to weapons, Scorestreaks, and more when Season 1 launches "if not sooner."

"There WILL be Weapon, Scorestreak, and more balance changes coming in with Season 1, if not sooner," shared Tony Flame, Lead Game Designer at Treyarch, last night on Twitter. "Already seeing some interesting trends in the analytics, but it's too soon for conclusions. If you're giving feedback, know that we see it and are taking it into consideration."

You can check out his actual post below:

There WILL be Weapon, Scorestreak, and more balance changes coming in with Season 1, if not sooner. Already seeing some interesting trends in the analytics, but it's too soon for conclusions. If you're giving feedback, know that we see it and are taking it into consideration. — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) November 15, 2020

Quick updates are basically a regular feature of all Call of Duty titles at this point, so it's not exactly surprising that the teams working on the new title are already hard at work figuring out balance changes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Right before the game officially launched, sliding received a huge nerf to balance things out, for example.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Call of Duty title right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War so far? Have you had any problems with multiplayer? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!