Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reveal Date, Open Beta Announced

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting a beta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, just like Modern Warfare in 2019. And also like its Modern Warfare equivalent, this initial beta will be an Open Beta, but with some restrictions. More specifically, it will be locked behind pre-ordering the game. Further, and again just like Modern Warfare, the beta will come to PS4 first, or more specifically, fives days first.

As for the beta itself, it will offer a glimpse at just one-third of the game. More specifically, a look at multiplayer. If you're looking to experience the campaign or the game's Zombies mode, you will need to wait until release. And unfortunately, this is all we know about the beta at the moment, which is described as "coming soon."

Meanwhile, Activision and Treyarch have confirmed the game's full multiplayer reveal will go down on September 9, which is possibly when we will get a release date for the open beta.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, and is set to release worldwide on November 13, priced at $60. Below, you can continue to read more about the first-person shooter, courtesy of the official pitch below:

"The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops," reads an official pitch of the game. "Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of article on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the series, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our most recent coverage of COD by clicking right here.

