Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leaker Teases Record-Breaking DLC

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC will reportedly have more DLC than any COD game ever. The news comes way of prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, who recently took to Twitter to confirm that classic Black Ops maps -- like Jungle, Firing Range, and Summit -- are still coming to the game as free DLC content. In the process of confirming this, Henderson teases that the game's multilayer "has the most amount of post-launch content in any COD." Adding to this, Henderson notes that "there's a lot in the pipeline."

Unfortunately, this is where the tease ends. There are no further details on just how much DLC there will be or whether it will follow the standard COD DLC format, which is to say, be largely limited to maps, operators, and weapons.

It's also unclear why there's going to be more DLC than normal, especially if the noteworthy content is going to be free. Further, it remains to be seen how intimately this content will tie into Warzone.

Yup. Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer has the most amount of post-launch content in any CoD. There's a lot in the pipeline this year. https://t.co/t8w3QG0UGn — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) November 22, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Treyarch nor Activision have commented on the claim from Henderson or the speculation it has created. Typically, both don't comment on leaks and rumors of this variety, but if they do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the game, Modern Warfare, Warzone, and all things COD -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What maps do you want to see added as DLC?