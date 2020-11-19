Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Crash Tragically Ends Streamer's World Record Zombies Run

✖

An attempt at the world record for the highest round in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode came to a tragic end this week when one streamer’s run was abruptly ended by a crashed server. Call of Duty streamer NoahJ456 who’s well known for his efforts and successes in Call of Duty’s Zombies modes was trying to set the record for Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies experience when he was met with an error message that’ll look all too familiar to other players who’ve seen the same thing in their games.

The video below shows exactly how the world record attempt played out as the streamer broke the 200-round mark and went well above that towards the record. After reaching round 208 around the 17:40 point in the video, the flurry of Ray Gun blasts and zombie hordes transitioned into an error screen that prompted the streamer with the “Zebra 112 Vicious Stallion” message.

NoahJ456 reaction to the end of the world record run was a totally understandable one that you’d expect from any player who was able to make it that far in the game’s Zombies mode. Playing through Zombies rounds takes a while the higher you get – it took the streamer around 15 minutes to advance from round 201 to round 208, and that’s from an expert who had the paths and strategies down by that point – so playing through those high-number rounds can be exhausting. The streamer’s attempt spanned more than one day since he had to pause the game and leave it overnight to resume playing later, so this was hours and hours of gameplay that got completely invalidated by the bug.

In addition to the reaction he shared on-stream in the clip, the streamer supplemented his thoughts with the tweet above that also perfectly sums up the situation.

NoahJ456 and a few other streamers playing with him were the first to solve the big Easter egg in the Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode. The solution to the puzzle was discovered on the same day that the game launched which is a record itself that can never be beaten at this point unlike the record for the highest round reached in the Zombies mode. There are more secrets that haven’t been uncovered though, so Zombies players will still be plenty busy while they uncover them and shoot for those lofty round numbers.