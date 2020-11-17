Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Video Reveals Hilarious Issue With Game

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War released last week via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and some players -- across social media and gaming forums alike -- have been voicing their opinion that the game feels like it was rushed to hit its deadline, and thus incomplete. Of course, to an extent, this is said about every COD game and many modern video game releases. However, a new video perhaps reveals that at least some parts of the game were rushed a bit.

Over on the game's Reddit page, one user shared a new clip highlighting a small, but noticeable issue with the game's facial animations, or at least some of them, and that's they aren't just bad by AAA standards, but comically bad.

While the facial animations in the game's campaign or top-notch, the facial animations in multiplayer -- or again, at least of them -- aren't so hot. In the aforementioned video -- which shot to the top of the game's popular Reddit page -- the player performs an execution, and while performing this lethal move, the player's character makes some very strange faces.

What makes this oversight worse is the fact that it's the only one execution. If there were many and this was the only one like this, it would be one thing, but the fact that Treyarch couldn't get one right has some players more frustrated than amused in the replies to the video.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.