Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War February 4 Update Adding New Maps and 40-Player Mode

Treyarch has revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be adding a number of new features to the game on February 4th, including Prop Hunt maps, the Express multiplayer map, a 40-player Endurance mode, and more! The new content is the latest drop from Season One Reloaded. The news was announced by the developer on Twitter, and fans should be happy that all of this new content is just around the corner! With a week to go until the release, it seems likely that Treyarch will reveal more information on these new additions in the coming days.

The announcement from Treyarch can be found embedded below.

Live now in #BlackOpsColdWar: • Snipers Only Moshpit

• Sanatorium 24/7

• Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7

• Nuketown 24/7

• Gunfight

• Face Off

• Prop Hunt Season One Reloaded continues on Feb. 4 with #FirebaseZ, Express, 40-player Endurance, more Prop Hunt maps + more! pic.twitter.com/UpGXQrguzu — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 28, 2021

The Express map originally appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, and this marks the first time that it has appeared in another game, since. There were some complaints about the number of maps available when the game initially released, but Treyarch and Activision have been working to steadily increase the amount of content available. While the addition of a new MP map is cause for excitement, Firebase Z might be the best part of next week's update. Zombies mode has been one of the most beloved aspects of Black Ops Cold War, so the new map should be a very welcome addition!

The latest game in Activision's Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops game. The title is set in the 1980s, at the height of Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. As a character with the codename "Bell," players are tasked with figuring out the plans of the spy Perseus, and preventing him from creating nuclear devastation.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Season One Reloaded in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Are you excited about next week's content drop? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!